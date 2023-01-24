Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes Nepal, tremors felt in Delhi, NCR1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 03:27 PM IST
As per National Seismological Centre, the tremors were felt as an earthquake of 5.8 magnitude jolted Nepal.
Strong earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi and the neighbouring region on Tuesday afternoon.As per National Seismological Centre, the tremors were felt as an earthquake of 5.9 magnitude jolted Nepal.
