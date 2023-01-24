Strong earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi and the neighbouring region on Tuesday afternoon.As per National Seismological Centre, the tremors were felt as an earthquake of 5.9 magnitude jolted Nepal.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km and was about 63 km to the northwest of Nepal's Jumla district, more than 300 km from the capital, Kathmandu. There is no confirmation of any damages as of now.

Monika Dahal, who is head of the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center, said that the quake measuring 5.9-magnitude was felt in the wider areas of Western Nepal. It was also felt in some parts of neighbouring India.

Tremors were felt in parts of Rajasthan's capital city of Jaipur as well.

Meanwhile, many in the national capital region took to Twitter to express that they have felt strong tremors. Some cited that the tremors were so intense zthat it shook ceiling fans and other hanging objects.

Earthquake in Delhi? Swinging fan confirmed it. Gentle sweep. — K. C. Singh (@ambkcsingh) January 24, 2023

Felt the tremors of the #earthquake in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/xTIBi3oiqW — roobina mongia (@roobinam) January 24, 2023

Earthquake. A bit intense too for a few seconds in Delhi NCR — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) January 24, 2023

Last year in November, Delhi, NCR and some other northern states witnessed tremors as an earthquake measuring 5.4 jolted Nepal, 212 km southeast of Joshimath in Uttarakhand. In the following days, the region experienced tremors few other times.

In December 2022, three tremors jolted Western Nepal in quick succession.

In April 2015, a devastating earthquake of 7.8-magnitude rocked Nepal, killing nearly 9,000 people and wounding nearly 22,000 others. It also damaged over 800,000 houses and school buildings.