Delhi struggles to breathe as air quality continues to stay 'severe'. 10 points

- Ban on diesel trucks: In the wake of rising air pollution in Delhi, the federal pollution control board on Thursday restricted the entry of diesel trucks carrying non-essential goods in the capital. The order was issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to recommend the restriction of diesel vehicles under stage four of the Graded Response Action Plan(GRAP). Under this plan, whenever the air quality degrades to a severe category, the government can take strict measures like prohibiting diesel-run trucks, and cars except those carrying essential commodities. CM is also expected to impose ban on diesel cars on Friday.