Delhi student suicide: Father alleges St Columba teacher 'continued to torture' teen despite pleas — new details emerge

Shourya Patil, a student at St Columba School in Delhi, who allegedly died by suicide earlier this week, was apparently taunted and bullied by his teachers for nearly a year, reported NDTV, citing his father.

The 16-year-old was also threatened with expulsion after his parents had raised concerns about the teachers' conduct, the media report stated.

Shourya is alleged to have leapt from Platform 2 of Rajendra Place Metro Station in Central Delhi on Tuesday.

Pradeep Patil, Shourya’s father, told NDTV that his son was reprimanded and "publicly insulted" on the day he ended his life, following a fall during a dance practice on stage.

The father claimed that one of the teachers told Shourya to “cry as much as you want, it doesn't matter to me”, after he became distressed on stage.

“For the past 8-10 months, he's been complaining that his teacher scolds him for every little thing. The teacher even complained to me about his mischievous behavior. Despite our insistence, she continued to torture him. We told him we'd change schools as soon as he passed 10th grade,” Pradeep told ANI, adding, “Three days ago, just before his board exam prelims, he was threatened with expulsion.”

Pradeep further stated that Shourya had complained to his parents about the teachers' “ill-treatment” for a year, and whenever they raised the matter with the school authorities, it was dismissed, with officials suggesting the pupil simply needed to focus on classes.

Pradeep said Shourya "complained about the ill-treatment for a year".

"Whenever we would raise the matter with the school authorities, they would dismiss it by saying that my son needs to focus during classes. They would say that his Math grades are poor and he doesn't like to focus on his studies," he said.

"Shourya was a kid and kids at his age may have the tendency to get distracted but that doesn't justify the teachers' behaviour towards him. When we reached out to them later again, they threatened to issue a Transfer Certificate (TC) for him," Pradeep added.

The First Information Report (FIR) confirms that Shourya, from St Columba School, is believed to have leapt from Platform 2 of Rajendra Place Metro Station in Central Delhi on Tuesday. A so-called suicide note was recovered from his school bag, which reportedly blamed three teachers for his action.

Shourya was usually driven to and from school, but on that particular day, he left the campus via the back gate and proceeded to the metro station to take his own life.

"The teachers removed him from the dance altogether, saying he fell on purpose. They also accused him of doing drama and overacting," he said.

"One of the teachers told him to 'cry as much as you want, it doesn't matter to me'. The school principal was also present on the spot but did not intervene," he added.

Pradeep also said that his son had been threatened by one of the teachers for four days. The teacher had told Shourya that his parents would be called in and he would be removed from the school. "Another teacher, on one occasion, even pushed my son".