Delhi students passing class 12 from NCR can't avail reservation in college: HC

Notably, the court passed the order on a petition by a student who completed class 12 education from a school in Gurugram while being a resident in Delhi and now sought benefit of reservation for college admission here. The petitioner said that till class 5, he studied in the Delhi "branch" of the school and the Act ought not disqualify students who are residents of Delhi and have passed the qualifying examination i.e. class 12 examination from a school located outside of the city but within NCR, from availing the benefit of reservation available for the locals.