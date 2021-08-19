A sudden surge in flu and swine flu cases have been reported in hospitals across Delhi in the last few days, reported news agency ANI , quoting medical experts.

As per a survey taken up by healthcare workers, 41% of Delhi households surveyed saw one or more members of the family suffering from flu-like symptoms.

"Most of the cases are normal flu cases. The symptoms are typically in upper and lower respiratory tract related symptoms. Many times, when we have done the flow panel for the patients or when we have done swine flu test, we have found that at least 2% to 3% of patients coming up positive with swine flu reports," said Dr Ashish Khattar, senior consultant of internal medicine at Venkateshwar Hospital.

"Definitely, the number of cases, as far as common flu is concerned has certainly gone up and it has gone up to a large extent. It's almost like a second peak," he added.

According to Khattar, a major reason for such cases to increase is the crowds that seem to be gathering at multiple places.

“It happens every year. But, this time, the frequency and the number of cases are much more. One reason is that there is a sudden surge of an outbreak of crowds outside," he said.

"There has been a lot of footfall at the marketplaces, the hospital OPDs are full, people are probably not following the Covid behaviour norms and there is barely any social distancing norm being practised, as per my observation," he added.

Most of the experts say that flu does not have very serious consequences but those who have comorbid conditions need to be careful.

"It doesn't lead to very serious consequences. In most of the cases, unless you have underlying comorbid conditions, most of the times the patient would have just cough cold, fever, body aches, headache, runny nose, sneezing as complex symptoms," said Dr MS Kanwar, senior consultant at department of pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine of Ithendraprastha Apollo Hospitals.

With inputs from agencies.

