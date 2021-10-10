The OPD services at Safdarjung Hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital will now also be open on Sundays, the health ministry has said. A directive was issued by the Union Health Ministry on 7 October.

"As per instructions from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, it has been decided to open Out Patient Department (OPD) services in the hospitals on Sundays also," an official order by Director of Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital, Ram Chander stated.

Paediatric medicine, medicine, surgery, gynaecology OPD and orthopaedics. "Pharmacies will also be open on all seven days. Emergency lab services will be available for patients requiring urgent investigations," the health ministry communication directive stated.

The OPD registration timings will be from 8 am to 11.30 am, and the OPD timings will be from 9 am to 1 pm.

Meanwhile, various doctors' associations including FORDA (Federation of Resident Doctors Association) and FAIMA (Federation of All India Medical Associations) protested the move and issued statements, saying doctors are already overburdened, and now they will have to come to these hospitals on Sundays too.

"#FAIMA Strongly oppose opening of Sunday OPDs in Hospitals Already #Overburdened Doctors now have to come on sunday too without any extra allowance being paid to them. Requesting @MoHFW_INDIA Kindly Stop this exploitation of your Corona Warriors," the FAIMA tweeted.

Both FORDA and FAIMA on Saturday said they have written to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on the issue.

In the communication to the heads of all these three hospitals, the health ministry has said, "Initially, Sunday OPD will be started in Safdarjung Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College and Associated Hospitals and Dr RML Hospital without any additional financial implication.

"The hospitals will manage Sunday OPD with existing manpower and will submit the comprehensive proposal with detailed financial implication after 02-03 months after getting feedback/inputs from concerned departments, other hospitals and general public," it said.

