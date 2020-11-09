Delhi surpasses Maharashtra as biggest contributor to new Covid-19 cases

Delhi on Monday surpassed Maharashtra as thr biggest contributor to daily new covid-19 cases. On Sunday, the national capital reported the highest spike in daily new cases, also its highest tally so far with 7,745 new cases, the union health ministry said in a statement. Delhi is followed by Maharashtra with 5,585 cases and Kerala with 5,440 cases. At least 79% of the new cases are from 10 States and UTs.

Amid festival season, upcoming winters and increasing air pollution across the country, at least 45,903 persons tested positive for covid-19 in the last 24 hours taking the total tally of covid-19 to 85,65,109. The active caseload of India is presently 5.09 lakhs comprising 5.95% of India’s total positive cases. While India’s active caseload stands at 5,09,673, country’s Cumulative Positivity Rate is currently 7.19%.

490 case fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours taking the total toll to 1,27,594. Of these 490 new deaths, 10 States/UTs account for nearly 81%. More than a quarter (25.51%) of mortalities reported in the last 24 hours is from Maharashtra with 125 fatalities. Delhi and West Bengal follows with 77 and 59 new deaths, respectively, the union health ministry said.

Meanwhile, Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare on Monday interacted with the State Health Ministers and Principal Secretaries, Additional Chief Secretaries of nine states-- Andhra Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab, Haryana and Kerala.

The States/ some districts in the States have been reporting a rise in the number of cases, high average daily cases on a- seven-day average, decline in testing, high rate of mortality within the first 24/48/72 hours of hospitalisation, high doubling rate, higher death among the vulnerable population groups.

“The country had stepped into the 11th month of the pandemic with the first meeting on covid-19 being held on 8th of January. Coming winter and the long festive season pose a significant risk that could threaten the gains made collectively till now against covid-19," Harsh Vardhan.

“We all need to be more vigilant for the entire festive season that started with Dussehra and would continue onto Diwali, Chhat Puja, Christmas and then onto Makar Sankranti in the next year. Respiratory virus also spreads rapidly in the winter months," he said.

The health minister said that of the total active cases, only 0.44% are on ventilator support, 2.47% are in ICU and just 4.13% occupy oxygen supported beds. Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary urged all the States to focus on ten key areas to contain covid-19 and gain an upper hand over its trajectory. These are increasing testing; targeted testing at market-places, workplaces, religious congregations which could have the potential to become super spreaders.

The health secretary said that the states should increase the share of RT-PCR in testing; compulsory testing of symptomatic RAT negatives; completion of contact tracing within the first 72 hours. The health ministry has advised tracing of an average of 10-15 contacts per new case detected; promotion of health seeking behaviour to curb the percent of deaths within the first 24-72 hours of hospitalization; conduct of hospital wise death analysis every day and intervene, if necessary, to bring mortality below 1%.

Further the centre has said that there should be protection of vulnerable groups such as those above 60 years of age and those with co-morbidities; promotion of covid-19 appropriate behaviour through Behaviour Change Campaign where elected representatives of panchayati raj institutions, urban local bodies, MPs, MLAs and local influencers appeal to people to follow covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via