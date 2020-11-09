Delhi surpasses Maharashtra as biggest contributor to new Covid-19 cases

The health secretary said that the states should increase the share of RT-PCR in testing; compulsory testing of symptomatic RAT negatives; completion of contact tracing within the first 72 hours. The health ministry has advised tracing of an average of 10-15 contacts per new case detected; promotion of health seeking behaviour to curb the percent of deaths within the first 24-72 hours of hospitalization; conduct of hospital wise death analysis every day and intervene, if necessary, to bring mortality below 1%.