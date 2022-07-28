Delhi suspected monkeypox patient tests negative, discharged from hospital

The suspected monkeypox patient in Delhi has tested negative. He has been discharged from LNJP Hospital

The suspected Monkeypox patient, admitted at the LNJP Hospital in New Delhi, was discharged after testing negative on Thursday, officials said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The suspected patient, a resident of Ghaziabad, was admitted to the hospital through the surveillance group after he evolved fever and pores and skin lesions whilst in Delhi, the senior doctor said.

Besides, the "repeat samples" taken from the first reported case of monkeypox in Delhi, who is currently admitted to the hospital, have been taken and sent to the National Institute of Virology-Pune, LNJP medical director Suresh Kumar said.

"The suspected case of monkeypox was brought to LNJP Hospital two days ago. He was discharged today after his reports came back negative yesterday," Kumar told PTI.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.

According to sources, the suspected patient, in his 30s, had a history of travelling to Paris over a month ago. He was hospitalised in Delhi's LNJP Hospital on Tuesday

Suresh Kumar said the man had travelled abroad long ago, but recently had undertaken domestic travel.

LNJP Hospital is the nodal hospital in Delhi for treating confirmed and suspected cases of monkeypox.

"He had lesions and fever. But, this suspected case has been diagnosed with chickenpox. So, only one case of monkeypox in Delhi now," Kumar said, adding there was no need to panic.

India has reported four cases of Monkeypox so far – three from Kerala and one from Delhi –- a 34-year-old man with no history of foreign travel.

Asked about the condition of the Delhi patient, Kumar said, "His vital parameters are normal and lesion condition is improving".

The LNJP Hospital, which was the nerve centre of the national capital's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, has also constituted a 20-member team comprising dermatologists, physicians, doctors of different specialities, nurses, orderlies and technicians to tackle cases of monkeypox.

Monkeypox is usually a self-limited disease with the symptoms lasting two to four weeks. It typically presents itself with fever, headache, rashes, sore throat, cough and swollen lymph nodes.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.