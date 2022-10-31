Delhi suspends construction as AQI likely to worsen from tomorrow1 min read . Updated: 31 Oct 2022, 02:57 PM IST
Air quality index (AQI) peaked at 415 in the Anand Vihar area of Delhi on Monday - more than eight times the good level
As Delhi's air quality is likely to worsen from tomorrow, the city government has suspended most construction and demolition, a government minister said.