As Delhi's air quality is likely to worsen from tomorrow, the city government has suspended most construction and demolition, a government minister said.

Environment minister Gopal Rai said a total of 586 teams had been formed to monitor construction works and that exemptions would be given to hospitals, railways, airports and other such public activities.

He further added that 521 machines would sprinkle water across the city to settle dust while nearly 233 anti-smog guns would be deployed.

"Experts are predicting that wind speed will fall from 1 November and its direction will change," Rai, told a news conference on Sunday and added, "Based on that, it is being predicted that the AQI would go beyond 400 into the severe category."

The air quality of the national capital remained 'very poor' as the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) calculated its quality index as 342 on Monday. And it is likely to slip into the severe category in the coming day.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(With inputs from agencies)