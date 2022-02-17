A suspicious bag was found on the road in Delhi's Old Seemapuri area on Thursday, reported news agency ANI .

News agency PTI reported that a threat call was received regarding the suspicious article and special cell teams were rushed to the spot.

The National Security Guard (NSG) was informed, and police verification of the suspicious bag in the Old Seemapuri area is under process.

Earlier last month, two unclaimed bags at the Trilokpuri Metro station in the national capital had led to a bomb scare in the area.

Later, police said nothing suspicious was found from the bags.

The Delhi Police also received a "hoax" call on the same day evening about a bomb near the Jamia Nagar Metro Station in the southeastern part of the city.

According to a senior police officer, the caller said a suspected bomb was placed in a car. It was found that the car was parked there, and its battery was wrapped and placed inside the vehicle.

The development followed the discovery of an IED explosive stuffed with RDX and ammonium nitrate was found inside an unattended bag at the Ghazipur flower market in the city. It was later diffused.

The explosive was kept in an iron box and concealed in the black coloured backpack.

