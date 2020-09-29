Home >News >India >Delhi T2 to resume flight ops from 1 Oct
Delhi T2 to resume flight ops from 1 Oct

Updated: 29 Sep 2020, 07:25 AM IST

The resumption of operations at T2 will be with 96 air traffic movements (48 departures and 48 arrivals) per day and increase progressively up to 180 by October end, GMR Group says

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), which operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, will begin operations at terminal 2 from 1 October, after six months of closure.

“The resumption of operations at T2 will be with 96 air traffic movements (48 departures and 48 arrivals) per day and increase progressively up to 180 by October end," GMR Group, which operates the Delhi airport, said on Monday. “The terminal will resume operations with IndiGo’s 2000 series flights and entire operations of GoAir in the initial phase." From 1 October, all IndiGo (6E) flights with series 2000—flight codes between 6E 2000 and 6E 2999—which cater to 20 destinations will operate from T2.

“As the capacities grow, operations from T2 will also allow adequate space to maintain social distancing guidelines while providing a safe and hassle-free travel experience," said IndiGo’s president and chief operating officer, Wolfgang Prock-Schauer.

The number of airline passengers is gradually increasing after the government resumed airline services in May, following a closure due to the pandemic. According to data released by civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri, the number of daily domestic passengers currently stands at 148,773. In comparison, Indian airlines carried about 66,000 passengers daily, on an average, in June.

