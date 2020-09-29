Delhi T2 to resume flight ops from 1 Oct

“The resumption of operations at T2 will be with 96 air traffic movements (48 departures and 48 arrivals) per day and increase progressively up to 180 by October end," GMR Group, which operates the Delhi airport, said on Monday. “The terminal will resume operations with IndiGo’s 2000 series flights and entire operations of GoAir in the initial phase." From 1 October, all IndiGo (6E) flights with series 2000—flight codes between 6E 2000 and 6E 2999—which cater to 20 destinations will operate from T2.