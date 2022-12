Delhi airport's Terminal 3 on Wednesday witnessed a lesser chaotic scene at the entry gates during the peak hours in the morning, according to the authorities.

The official page of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) informed that passengers' movement was smoother at all terminal entry gates with an average waiting time of 0-5 minutes at 5:30 AM on Wednesday.

Smooth passengers movement observed at all terminal entry gates with an average waiting time of 0-5 minutes.

Smart Travel Tip: For a Significantly faster experience at every touch point, we recommend domestic passengers to use #DigiYatra pic.twitter.com/zbR0eLLJrU — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) December 14, 2022

Similarly, the congestion was less even at 6 AM.

Smooth passengers movement observed at all terminal entry gates with an average waiting time of 0-5 minutes. Smart Travel Tip: For a smooth security check experience, travel with only one hand baggage as cabin luggage to the airport pic.twitter.com/nxgDdUximZ — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) December 14, 2022

And long waiting time was observed at Terminal 3 with an average waiting time of 0-5 minutes across all 16 entry gates at 4:30 AM on 14 December.

Low waiting time observed at Terminal 3 with an average waiting time of 0-5 minutes across all 16 entry gates. pic.twitter.com/NQpCLKnL4x — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) December 13, 2022

The airport authority has advised flyers to travel with only one hand baggage for a smooth security experience. Additionally, they have asked passengers to install DigiYatra App to deter chaos at the airports.

Social media impact?

In the past few days, many passengers experienced long waiting hours at the Delhi airport. Several passengers took to social media and also shared pictures of the crowd at Terminal 3 (T3) of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

While complaining about the long queues, a passenger said there is a need for new terminals.

Following this, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia made a surprise visit to the airport and held a detailed discussion with the airport officials.

Scindia highlighted that steps were being taken to ensure ease of travel for air passengers.

The aviation minister said, "We've increased the number of entry gates from 14 to 16. There was a meeting with officials inside the airport where we've decided that a signboard should be placed at every entry gate displaying the waiting time before entry".

To further ease passenger movement, Scindia stated that a key decision was taken regarding the security process. A total of 13 lines are in use presently at Delhi airport which we have increased to 16. "We are also trying to add a few more lines taking it close to 20," he underlined.

Scindia had also advised passengers to install DigiYatra App on their phones which allows passengers to check in quickly through paperless and contactless processing using facial features.

IGIA, also the country's largest airport, has three terminals -- T1, T2, and T3. All international flights as well as some domestic services operate from T3. On average, it handles around 1.90 lakh passengers and about 1,200 flights daily.

Deployment of adequate manpower

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has also asked airlines to deploy adequate manpower at all check-in and baggage drop counters to ensure the smooth flow of passengers.

Besides, the ministry has requested the scheduled airlines to place real-time data on their social media feeds regarding waiting time at respective airports' entry gates.

Airlines' advice to passengers

Several airlines have asked have advised passengers to reach early at the airports, do web check-in and carry only one piece of hand baggage for faster movement.

IndiGo has asked passengers to reach Delhi airport at least 3.5 hours prior to domestic departures.

Vistara has asked air travellers to arrive at the airport at least three hours prior to domestic as well as international flights.

Air India issued a travel advisory asking passengers to reach the airport at least 3.5 hours prior to domestic departures and 4 hours for international departures.

SpiceJet has advised passengers for domestic flights to reach "2.5 hours prior to flight departure time and 3.5 hours prior for international travel.

However, Angel investor and business strategist Lloyd Mathias said that asking passengers to come 3-4-5 hours earlier won't solve the problem. The former CMO at Motorola suggested to increase, “Counters, speedup check-in's; have better tech for REAL baggage drop and work with AAI and CRPF for smarter security".

