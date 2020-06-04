NEW DELHI : Seven million consumers of the Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), that supplies electricity to the northern part of the national capital, can now start getting electric bills based on actual meter readings during lockdown. The power discom has introduced a smart self meter reading feature to help its consumers get actual bills based on their usage, and not provisional ones.

The nw facility has been developed according to the norms set by DERC (Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission) guidelines to ensure safety of consumers during the lockdown period. A TPDDL spokesperson said consumers can now get bills based on the actual meter reading as opposed to the provisional bills.

Due to the lockdown, provisional bills are being issued to consumers, based on their consumption pattern of previous months. Manual meter reading was discontinued due to coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown but it is now being gradually restored now.

Under the facility, consumers are being sent a web link for self meter reading through SMS alerts. The link in the SMS will redirect them to the company's official website, which makes the process extremely safe and secure, said the TPDDL spokesperson.

The consumers will generate an OTP by clicking on the link and entering their consumer number. They can then use the browser access camera to scan the power meter display to record the reading and submit it through the link, he said.

The readings, once submitted, can be accessed by the billing department of the company from the log on its website.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via