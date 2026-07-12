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Delhi techie arrested month after wife's death in Mussoorie: ‘Two empty liquor bottles, body found without clothes’

Delhi news: The husband, an IT firm employee, was apprehended from the Madhu Vihar area of east Delhi after a non-bailable warrant was obtained against him.

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Updated12 Jul 2026, 08:53 AM IST
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Husband arrested for woman's death at Mussoorie homestay
Husband arrested for woman's death at Mussoorie homestay(HT_PRINT)
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A man was arrested in Delhi a month after his wife was found dead during a vacation at a homestay on the Mussoorie-Dhanolti road in Dehradun, police said on Saturday.

The husband, an IT firm employee, was apprehended from the Madhu Vihar area of east Delhi after a non-bailable warrant was obtained from the court of the Judicial Magistrate, Mussoorie, news agency PTI reported.

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Dehradun Police said he was produced before the court on Saturday, which sent him to judicial custody for 14 days.

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P Radha Gayatri (27), also an IT employee living in Delhi, was found dead on the floor of the couple's room at the homestay on June 15. They were reportedly there to celebrate the husband's birthday.

The accused told police at the time that they had some drinks and went to sleep around 3.30 am on June 15. In the morning, he said he woke up to find her dead.

"The body was found lying on the floor without clothes, with bloodstains on the bedsheet. Two empty liquor bottles and food items were found in the room," reads the police statement.

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The deceased's father, P Sudhakar, lodged a complaint demanding a probe into the circumstances leading to Gayatri's death.

The family had expressed suspicion regarding the husband. Subsequently, police registered a case against him and initiated an investigation.

Police alleged that the investigation suggested the husband's involvement. A non-bailable warrant was obtained, and he was arrested. Further probe is underway, they added.

The couple got married on November 8, 2025, and both families originally belong to Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

(With inputs from PTI)

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