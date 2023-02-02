The residents of the national capital can expect some respite from the cold, as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday that temperatures in the Delhi-NCR region will rise in the next few days and rainfall is not expected in the capital city for at least a week.

The weather department added that due to the prevailing western disturbance, the temperatures are going to be down in the northern reaches of India, and the Himalayan region especially Jammu and Kashmir is expected to receive snowfall and light rainfall.

Due to the same western disturbance, regions of North West India and areas around the national capital will see a rise in temperatures by certain degrees. The temperature around Delhi-NCR is expected to rise by 9-10 degrees Celsius.

IMD said that in Delhi, the temperature can be around 9-10 degrees Celsius during the mornings and around 23-24 degrees Celsius by evening. The phenomenon is expected to continue for at least the next two to four days and the maximum level of mercury can be around 24 degree Celsius.

The overall weather in Delhi is expected to be pleasant for the next few days with the wind blowing at around 30 km per hour. The weather department is not expecting rainfall for at least a week, and people will surely get some respite from the extreme levels of cold.

On Thursday, the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 8.3 degrees Celsius, which was at normal levels at this time of the year. At 8:30 AM, the relative humidity of the city stood at 87% and the air-quality index was in the moderate category.

At around 9:00 AM on Thursday, the AQI of Delhi was around 187. In the past few days, the air quality of the city has improved after remaining in the poor category for some time.

