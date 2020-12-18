Delhi temperature: Another 'severe' cold day likely in city as icy winds continue

The national capital is likely to record another "severe" cold day today as frosty winds from snow-covered Western Himalayas continue to sweep Delhi , the India Meteorological Department said on Friday.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, has recorded a minimum temperature of 4.4 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Covid curve slumping across India

The Palam weather station registered a low of 3.4 degrees Celsius.

Delhi had recorded a "severe" cold day on Thursday as the maximum temperature dropped to 15.2 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal and the lowest this season so far.

A "cold day" is when the minimum temperature is less than 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is at least 4.4 degrees Celsius below normal.

A "severe" cold day is when the maximum temperature is at least 6.5 notches below normal.

"Cold wave" conditions are predicted in Delhi on Saturday and the cold spell is likely to continue till Monday, the IMD said.

For the plains, the weather bureau declares a cold wave when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches less than normal for two consecutive days.

However, for small areas such as Delhi, a cold wave can be declared if the criteria is fulfilled even for a day, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category today, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research.

The overall air quality of the national capital was recorded at 235 at around 8:15 am while the AQI in various parts of the city remained in the 'poor' category.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research's (SAFAR) prediction yesterday, cold day conditions are likely to slow down after that.

Better ventilation conditions are likely to continue for the next two days and likely to continue for the next two days and likely to decrease thereafter, as per SAFAR.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via