Delhi temperature drops to 3 degree Celsius, conditions to improve from 20 Dec

The minimum temperature dropped to 3 degree Celsius in Delhi Friday morning, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi. Farmers protesting at the Singhu border near Delhi say they're making more tent arrangements to face cold weather conditions.

"We're preparing ourselves for a longer stay as our fight against black laws will continue. It's getting colder, so we're putting more tents," says a protester.

IMD, Delhi report added, "Mainly clear sky. Cold day at most places with severe cold day conditions at isolated places. Cold wave conditions at a few places."

IMD forecasted a maximum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius in the national capital today.

Areas like Lodhi Road, Ayanagar, Safdarjung in Delhi reported 3 degree Celsius today morning.

A local, selling tea at Singhu border said, "The mornings are getting colder now. Several customers prefer to keep themselves warm by sitting near the fire.

IMD tweeted, "Cold Wave conditions in isolated pockets over south Haryana, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh is likely to prevail today."

IMD tweet added, "No significant change in minimum and maximum temperatures over Northwest India during next 2 days and rise by 2-3°C in minimum temperatures & 5-6°C in maximum temperatures during subsequent 3 days."

On December 17, speaking to ANI, Kuldeep Srivastava, Head, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi said the cold wave prevailing for the last three days will continue till December 18.

He further added that weather conditions will improve from December 20 and it will become warmer by 2-3 degrees.