Over 100 Delhi flights cancelled today; IndiGo, AAI warn of fog-induced delays: LIVE

Weather Today and flight status: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) and several airlines warned of fog-induced flight delays.

Akriti Anand
Updated20 Dec 2025, 11:11 AM IST
An aircraft waits to take off at the runway as dense smog reduce visibility and engulfs IGI airport, in New Delhi on Sunday.
An aircraft waits to take off at the runway as dense smog reduce visibility and engulfs IGI airport, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Video Grab)

As many as 130 flights have been cancelled at Indira Gandhi International Airport IGI) in Delhi on Saturday, December 20. The IGI airport told ANI in a statement that 66 arrivals and 63 departures have been cancelled for the day at the airport. Meanwhile, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and several airlines warned of fog-induced flight delays.

Here are live updates related to flight delays and reschedules amid dense fog conditions:

11am: The AAI warned of flight delays dur to dense fog at several airports in North India. It posted on X, “Reduced visibility due to fog across parts of Northern India may impact flight operations at select airports, leading to possible delays or disruptions.”

“Passengers are encouraged to stay in regular contact with their respective airlines for real-time flight updates, rely exclusively on official communication channels for accurate information, and allow extra time for travel and airport formalities,” the AAI said.

It added, “To ensure passenger convenience, AAI has deployed dedicated passenger facilitation teams at airports to provide assistance and support. We appreciate your patience and cooperation as we work to ensure safe and efficient operations.”

