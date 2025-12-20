Over 100 Delhi flights cancelled today; IndiGo, AAI warn of fog-induced delays: LIVE

As many as 130 flights have been cancelled at Indira Gandhi International Airport IGI) in Delhi on Saturday, December 20. The IGI airport told ANI in a statement that 66 arrivals and 63 departures have been cancelled for the day at the airport. Meanwhile, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and several airlines warned of fog-induced flight delays.

Here are live updates related to flight delays and reschedules amid dense fog conditions:

11am: The AAI warned of flight delays dur to dense fog at several airports in North India. It posted on X, “Reduced visibility due to fog across parts of Northern India may impact flight operations at select airports, leading to possible delays or disruptions.”

“Passengers are encouraged to stay in regular contact with their respective airlines for real-time flight updates, rely exclusively on official communication channels for accurate information, and allow extra time for travel and airport formalities,” the AAI said.