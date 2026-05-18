Delhi's temperature to soar to 45°C this week amid heatwave alert; check IMD's 7-day forecast

Delhi experienced severe heat on Monday, with the temperature soaring to 44 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions in the national capital for Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Hindustan Times.

As per the IMD, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature exceeds 40°C and is at least 4.5°C above the seasonal average. It is also classified as a heatwave if the temperature reaches 45°C or higher, regardless of how much it deviates from normal. A “severe” heatwave is declared when the temperature is 6.5°C or more above the normal level.

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The IMD officially announces a heatwave only if these conditions are observed at a minimum of two weather stations within a meteorological subdivision for two consecutive days, with the declaration made on the second day.

IMD's weather forecast in Delhi for 7 days On May 18, the maximum temperature is forecast to remain between 43°C and 45°C, while the minimum is likely to be around 26.3°C.

On May 19, the maximum temperature is expected to stay between 43°C and 45°C, with the minimum ranging from 27°C to 29°C. The IMD has predicted heatwave conditions at isolated places.

On May 20, temperatures are likely to remain between 43°C and 45°C during the day and 26°C to 28°C at night. Mainly clear skies are expected, along with heatwave conditions at isolated locations.

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On May 21, the maximum temperature is forecast to range between 42°C and 44°C, while the minimum will likely remain between 26°C and 28°C. Heatwave conditions may continue at isolated places under mainly clear skies.

On May 22, daytime temperatures are expected to stay between 42°C and 44°C, with minimum temperatures between 26°C and 28°C. The sky will remain mainly clear, and heatwave conditions are likely at isolated spots.

On May 23, the maximum temperature is likely to be between 42°C and 44°C, while the minimum will range from 26°C to 28°C.

On May 24, Delhi is expected to witness a maximum temperature of 42°C to 44°C and a minimum temperature of 26°C to 28°C.

The IMD has predicted heatwave conditions in several northern states and Union territories, including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi, from May 18 to May 22. Temperatures across northwest India are expected to rise gradually by 3°C to 5°C until May 20.

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Also Read | Southwest monsoon likely to reach Kerala on May 26, says IMD

“Maximum temperatures over Delhi are expected to remain above normal during the coming days, and heatwave conditions are likely to develop from May 18,” HT quoted an IMD official as saying.

IMD has advised residents to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, stay well hydrated, and limit outdoor activities during the peak afternoon hours. In its advisory, the department said that high temperatures could increase the risk of heat-related symptoms, particularly among people who spend extended periods in direct sunlight or engage in strenuous outdoor work.

What did the expert say? The report cited Mahesh Palawat, president of Skymet weather, stating, “The easterlies have now changed to northwesterly winds coming from central Pakistan and Rajasthan that are dry and hot. It will naturally lead to increasing temperature over the next few days, with high chances of heatwave conditions."

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Meanwhile, earlier this season, some parts of Delhi experienced heatwave conditions for three consecutive days from April 23 to 25. However, Safdarjung recorded only one heatwave day during this period—April 25—when the maximum temperature reached 42.8°C, marking the highest temperature recorded in the city so far this year.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

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