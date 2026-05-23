Delhi weather tomorrow: Heatwave to continue, orange alert in place; when is rain expected?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday forecast the continuation of heatwave conditions across the national capital until May 29. Delhi’s base station at Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 41.1 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 28.4 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was 1.7 degrees above the seasonal average and 0.9 degrees lower than the previous day.

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An orange alert has been issued for Delhi for Sunday and the following five days, with temperatures expected to rise further and increase discomfort for residents.

According to IMD data recorded till 8.30 am, the Ridge station received 0.2 mm of rainfall between 11.30 pm on Friday and 2.30 am on Saturday, while Pusa recorded 2 mm of rain between 5.30 am and 8.30 am on Saturday. No significant rainfall was reported in other parts of the city, news agency PTI reported.

Warning about prevailing extreme weather conditions, IMD in its latest weather bulletin stated, “Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions likely to continue to prevail over plains of northwest India, Central & East India and parts of Peninsular India during next 6-7 days.” It further forecasted possibility of isolated heavy to very rainfall over Kerala, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, northeast and adjoining east India during many days of the week.

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What does the seven-day forecast indicate? The seven-day forecast suggests that several parts of the region are likely to continue experiencing heatwave conditions over the coming week, with maximum temperatures expected to remain between 41°C and 44°C.

On May 23, thunderstorms accompanied by rain, lightning, dust storms and strong surface winds are expected during the afternoon, evening and night, offering brief respite from the heat.

Delhi temperature tomorrow From May 24 onwards, heatwave conditions are expected to intensify across the region, with the maximum temperature likely to touch 44°C and the minimum settling around 28°C, according to the IMD’s seven-day forecast.

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Strong surface winds are also forecast during the afternoon and evening hours, which may offer slight relief despite the prevailing hot weather conditions.

On May 25, partly cloudy skies along with the possibility of thunder and lightning have been predicted amid continued heatwave conditions.

The IMD has also forecast strong surface winds during daytime hours on May 29.

When to expect monsoon showers and respite from heatwave? As most states grapple with heatwave conditions, the advance of southwest monsoon brings hope for respite in the coming days. Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of southeast Arabian Sea, Comorin Area, southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of Andaman Sea, and some more parts of east central Bay of Bengal during next 2-3 days, the weather office said.

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(With inputs from agencies)

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

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