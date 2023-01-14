Even as temperatures are likely to drop sharply in the entire north India region, Delhi's temperature will not dip to subzero, SkyMet weather, a private weather forecast service agency, said. It is predicted that the temperature in some parts of the region is likely to touch minus 4 degrees Celsius next week.

"There are rumors going on in newspapers and TV channels about minimum of #Delhi dipping to subzero. This is a wrong prediction, probably to get some highlight. Please do not believe in such baseless rumors. Ongoing WD (Western Disturbances) is moving away," SkyMet weather tweeted.

The agency also predicted that Delhi may witness a minimum of 3-4 degrees between January 16 and 18 and isolated pockets pat witness a minimum of around 2 degrees.

IMPORTANT THREAD 🧵 There are rumors going on in newspapers and TV channels about minimum of #Delhi dipping to subzero. This is a wrong prediction, probably to get some highlight. Please do not believe in such baseless rumors. Ongoing WD is moving away eastwards. #DelhiWeather — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) January 13, 2023

The national capital on Saturday recorded maximum and temperatures of 18 degrees Celsius and 4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday cited that the minimum temperature in Rajasthan's Fatehpur touched minus 3.5 degree Celsius on Friday night and it is likely to get worse on Sunday. The minimum temperature in Churu was minus 0.7 degrees while it was 1.1 degrees in Bikaner.

The region is also expected to experience severe cold wave conditions. From January 15 to 17, there is a strong possibility of an intense cold wave in most parts of Bikaner, Jaipur, Ajmer, Jodhpur and Bharatpur divisions.

The entire North Indian belt continued to be in the grip of an intense cold wave on Saturday, with Mandhol village in the Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh recording heavy snowfall overnight and the Delhi-NCR waking up to dense fog and low visibility.

IMD said the maximum and minimum temperatures in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday were recorded at 6 degrees Celsius and -4 degrees Celsius. In the higher reaches of the state, Narkanda, Manali and the Malana villages in the Kullu district also received snowfall.

According to sources, the heavy snowfall hit traffic movement across the state, resulting in major commuting woes. The administration suspended the movement of tourist vehicles beyond Solanganala.