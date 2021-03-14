Residents living in the east and northeast parts of the national capital will face water shortage on Sunday as Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is carrying out some interconnection work of 1200 mm (pipe).

Taking to Twitter, the DJP wrote, "Several residents of Vikas Kunj, reported major leakages in the G.K.main which led to water entering the basement of their homes, causing a threat to the building/structure/property. "

"Taking immediate cognisance of the situation, DJB started the repair/interconnection work," it added.

It also informed that the repair work has had an adverse impact on the water supply, particularly in East Delhi. "This repair work may take a few more hours, after which water supply shall be restored - most likely by today evening," the DJP said.

Several residents of Vikas Kunj, reported major leakages in the G.K.main which led to water entering the basement of their homes, causing a threat to the building/structure/property.

Taking immediate cognisance of the situation, DJB started the repair/interconnection work. — Delhi Jal Board (@DelhiJalBoard) March 14, 2021

Here are the list of affected areas are:

Laxmi Nagar

Chitra Vihar

East Azad Nagar

Gazipur

Dallupura

Trilokpuri

New Kondli

Shahdara

Mandawali and Patparganj area

Mayur vihar phase-1&2

Shalimar park

Vishkarma park

Pandav Nagar, and its adjoining areas.

The DJB on 11 March had issued an advisory for the people that due to the repair work of pipeline the water supply will remain affected from 10 am on Friday to 10 am on Saturday, however, water shortage remained affected till today.

"The officials are working on it. DJB's water tankers are supplying on demand basis in all affected areas," said a DJB official, however, he was yet to confirm when exactly the supply will resume.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via