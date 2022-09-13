Delhi water supply to be affected in these areas: North East Delhi, Sonia Vihar, Karawal Nagar, Tahirpur, Dilshad Garden, Nand Nagar, Yamuna Vihar, Shiv Vihar, Chanda, Harsh Vihar, Janta Flats, Dilshad Colony, Sermapuri and adjacent areas
In what comes as a potential worry for citizens of the national capital, water supply will remain affected today and tomorrow (that is, Tuesday, 13 September and Wednesday, 14 September) across several parts of Delhi due to the interconnection of loop line, according to Delhi Jal Board.
In a press note posted from its official Twitter handle on Monday, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) informed media agencies of the possible supply disruption. The DJB has advised residents in the affected areas to store sufficient water in advance as per their requirements.
In a press note posted from its official Twitter handle on Monday, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) informed media agencies of the possible supply disruption. The DJB has advised residents in the affected areas to store sufficient water in advance as per their requirements.
"Due to interconnection of loop line laid by DMRC from Bhagiraths WTP to Gokulpuri Fly Over with 1200 mm dia Tahirpur main, the water supply of following relonies/areas will not be available or will be available at low pressure in the evening of 13.09.2022 and morning of 14.09.2022," it said in a tweet.
"Due to interconnection of loop line laid by DMRC from Bhagiraths WTP to Gokulpuri Fly Over with 1200 mm dia Tahirpur main, the water supply of following relonies/areas will not be available or will be available at low pressure in the evening of 13.09.2022 and morning of 14.09.2022," it said in a tweet.
Areas to be affected due to water supply:

North East Delhi, Sonia Vihar, Karawal Nagar, Tahirpur, Dilshad Garden, Nand Nagar, Yamuna Vihar, Shiv Vihar, Chanda, Harsh Vihar, Janta Flats, Dilshad Colony, Sermapuri and adjacent areas.
Areas to be affected due to water supply:
North East Delhi, Sonia Vihar, Karawal Nagar, Tahirpur, Dilshad Garden, Nand Nagar, Yamuna Vihar, Shiv Vihar, Chanda, Harsh Vihar, Janta Flats, Dilshad Colony, Sermapuri and adjacent areas.
Areas to be affected due to water supply:
North East Delhi, Sonia Vihar, Karawal Nagar, Tahirpur, Dilshad Garden, Nand Nagar, Yamuna Vihar, Shiv Vihar, Chanda, Harsh Vihar, Janta Flats, Dilshad Colony, Sermapuri and adjacent areas.
Meanwhile, Delhi Jal Board vice chairman Saurabh Bhardwaj last month asked officials to file police complaints against water meter readers and private companies indulging in corrupt practices, according to a statement.
During a meeting with officials, Bhardwaj also directed them to resolve issues related to water meter readings and "erroneous" water bills in a time-bound manner, the DJB statement said.
During a meeting with officials, Bhardwaj also directed them to resolve issues related to water meter readings and "erroneous" water bills in a time-bound manner, the DJB statement said.
During a meeting with officials, Bhardwaj also directed them to resolve issues related to water meter readings and "erroneous" water bills in a time-bound manner, the DJB statement said.
The vice chairman asked the officials to expedite the implementation of key performance indicators and reward or punish officers based on their performance.
Bhardwaj stressed the need for a mechanism under which every meter reader's work will be assessed by the meter inspector and cross-checked by the zonal revenue officer.
"In case of delinquency on the part of the water meter reader, the DJB will get an FIR filed against the meter reader and the private company which is responsible for meter reading," the statement said.
"In case of delinquency on the part of the water meter reader, the DJB will get an FIR filed against the meter reader and the private company which is responsible for meter reading," the statement said.
Bhardwaj said every meter reader will now have to submit proof of readings in the form of photographs.
Bhardwaj said every meter reader will now have to submit proof of readings in the form of photographs.
Bhardwaj said every meter reader will now have to submit proof of readings in the form of photographs.
"Water is a basic right irrespective of one's status in life... There are reports where private meter readers have been demanding money to manipulate meter readings. This will not be tolerated.
"Any problem created for the residents through erroneous water meter reading will not be tolerated and the guilty must not go unpunished," the statement quoted Bhardwaj as saying.
"Any problem created for the residents through erroneous water meter reading will not be tolerated and the guilty must not go unpunished," the statement quoted Bhardwaj as saying.
"Any problem created for the residents through erroneous water meter reading will not be tolerated and the guilty must not go unpunished," the statement quoted Bhardwaj as saying.