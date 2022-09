The Delhi Jal Board took to Twitter to announce that several parts of the national capital are set to water water supply disruption from tomorrow, 13 September till Wednesday, 14 September.

In a press release, the DJB stated that water supply will either not be available or will be available at low pressure in the list of affected areas. The water supply body has advised residents in the affected areas to store sufficient water in advance as per their requirements. It further stated that water tankers will be available in the affected areas.

Here is a detailed list of affected areas with timing

Areas that will face disruption on 13 September

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has informed that in the following areas there will be no water supply from 12pm to 6pm on 13 September owing to repair or replacement work of damaged 400mmdia Cl water line near Surajmal Stadium Metro Station. The DJB advised residents to store store sufficient quantity of water in advance as per the requirement. DJB also informed that water tanker will be available upon request.

Affected areas include- GH-1 Milansar Apartment, GH-1 Archana Apartment, Shubham Enclave, RBI Colony near Double Twin Water Tank, G Block - Pushkar Enclave, State Bank Nagar - Outer Ring Road, Meera Bagh - B Block, Gh-4 DDA Flats, Meera Bagh, JJC Paschim Vihar, Gh 5&7 to GH-14, Sunder Vihar, Ambica Vihar, Bhera Enclave, Peeragarhi, Jwalapuri, Miyanwali Nagar, Guru Harkishan Nagar, Syed Nangloi Village and adjoining areas

Delhi Jal Board contact details

Delhi Jal Board Central Control Room : 1916

DJB NWS Toll Free No. : 18001217744

NWS Water Emergency (Nangloi Area): 8527995819

Ashok Vihar Water Emergency : 011-27308015

Areas that will face disruption from 13-14 September

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has informed that in the following areas there will be no water supply from the evening of 13 September to the morning of 14 September owing to interconnection of loop line laid by DMRC from Bhagirathi WTP to Gokulpuri Fly Over with 1200 mm dia Tahirpur main. DJB has advised residents to store sufficient quantity of water in advance as per the requirement. The circular also informed that water tanker will be available on request.

Affected areas include- North East Delhi, Sonia Vihar, Karawal Nagar, Tahirpur, Dilshad Garden, Nand Nagari, Yamuna Vihar, Shiv Vihar, Ghonda, Harsh Vihar, Janta Flats, Dilshad Colony, Seemapuri & adjacent areas.

