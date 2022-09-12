Delhi: These areas will face disruption in water supply till 14 September. Check list here2 min read . 09:28 PM IST
- DJB has stated that water supply will either not be available or will be available at low pressure in the list of affected areas
The Delhi Jal Board took to Twitter to announce that several parts of the national capital are set to water water supply disruption from tomorrow, 13 September till Wednesday, 14 September.
In a press release, the DJB stated that water supply will either not be available or will be available at low pressure in the list of affected areas. The water supply body has advised residents in the affected areas to store sufficient water in advance as per their requirements. It further stated that water tankers will be available in the affected areas.
The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has informed that in the following areas there will be no water supply from 12pm to 6pm on 13 September owing to repair or replacement work of damaged 400mmdia Cl water line near Surajmal Stadium Metro Station. The DJB advised residents to store store sufficient quantity of water in advance as per the requirement. DJB also informed that water tanker will be available upon request.
Affected areas include- GH-1 Milansar Apartment, GH-1 Archana Apartment, Shubham Enclave, RBI Colony near Double Twin Water Tank, G Block - Pushkar Enclave, State Bank Nagar - Outer Ring Road, Meera Bagh - B Block, Gh-4 DDA Flats, Meera Bagh, JJC Paschim Vihar, Gh 5&7 to GH-14, Sunder Vihar, Ambica Vihar, Bhera Enclave, Peeragarhi, Jwalapuri, Miyanwali Nagar, Guru Harkishan Nagar, Syed Nangloi Village and adjoining areas
Delhi Jal Board Central Control Room : 1916
DJB NWS Toll Free No. : 18001217744
NWS Water Emergency (Nangloi Area): 8527995819
Ashok Vihar Water Emergency : 011-27308015
The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has informed that in the following areas there will be no water supply from the evening of 13 September to the morning of 14 September owing to interconnection of loop line laid by DMRC from Bhagirathi WTP to Gokulpuri Fly Over with 1200 mm dia Tahirpur main. DJB has advised residents to store sufficient quantity of water in advance as per the requirement. The circular also informed that water tanker will be available on request.
Affected areas include- North East Delhi, Sonia Vihar, Karawal Nagar, Tahirpur, Dilshad Garden, Nand Nagari, Yamuna Vihar, Shiv Vihar, Ghonda, Harsh Vihar, Janta Flats, Dilshad Colony, Seemapuri & adjacent areas.
Delhi Jal Board Central Control Room : 1916
Central Control Room: 011-23527679, 23634469
Loni Road Water Emergency: 22814651, 22816023
JYamuna Vihar Water Emergency: 022817228
Jagriti SPS Water Emergency: 22374834, 22374237
