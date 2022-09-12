Areas that will face disruption from 13-14 September

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has informed that in the following areas there will be no water supply from the evening of 13 September to the morning of 14 September owing to interconnection of loop line laid by DMRC from Bhagirathi WTP to Gokulpuri Fly Over with 1200 mm dia Tahirpur main. DJB has advised residents to store sufficient quantity of water in advance as per the requirement. The circular also informed that water tanker will be available on request.