Delhi: These roads are fatal crash hotspots, shows govt report

The national capital is said to have most number of traffic accident deaths among other Indian cities, as per the HT report. According to Delhi Crash Report 2021 prepared by the city’s traffic police, the number of fatalities due to road accidents in Delhi totalled 1,239 in 2021, an increase from 1,196 fatalities in the previous year. Pedestrian deaths constituted a share more than 40 percent of the total. In 2021, 40.7 percent of the total persons killed in road crashes were pedestrians. Scooter/motorcycle riders were the second most vulnerable victims constituting 38.1 percent of the total persons killed, as per the 2021 Delhi Road crash report.