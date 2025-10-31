Delhi: These vehicles not allowed as ban on entry of non-Delhi registered BS-VI vehicles starts on November 1

As Delhi air quality remained in the “poor” category, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining areas (CAQM) has introduced new regulations to reduce air pollution caused by commercial goods vehicles entering the NCT of Delhi.

Which vehicles are banned? According to the revised advisory, starting 1 November 2025, all commercial goods vehicles not registered in Delhi, including Light Goods Vehicles (LGVs), Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs), and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs), that are not BS-VI compliant, will be strictly banned from entering the NCT of Delhi.

As a transitional measure, BS-IV commercial goods vehicles will be allowed to enter Delhi until 31 October 2026.

Which vehicles are permitted? There are no restrictions for entry at any point in time of the year for the following categories:

1. Commercial goods vehicles registered in Delhi.

2. BS-VI compliant petrol/ diesel commercial goods vehicles.

3. BS-IV compliant petrol/ diesel commercial goods vehicles till 31.10.2026.

4. CNG/ LNG commercial goods vehicles.

5. Electric commercial goods vehicles.

It is to be further noted that restrictions under various stages of GRAP on commercial goods vehicles will prevail for the period during which the particular stage is in force.

Delhi air quality is under the ‘poor’ category Delhi air quality showed a slight improvement on Friday morning but still remained in the "poor" category, with many areas experiencing clearer skies and better visibility compared to recent days.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the national capital recorded an AQI of 268, categorised as 'poor', as of 8 am on Friday. Yesterday, at the same time, the city's air quality was in the 'very poor' category, as the AQI recorded at 8 am was 352.

Several key monitoring stations also recorded improvement in the air quality. Anand Vihar reported an AQI of 282, Aya Nagar 237, Burari Crossing 249, DTU 206, Dwarka Sector-8 288, IGI Airport 211, IHBAS Dilshad Garden 284, ITO 280, JLN Stadium 255, Nehru Nagar 270, Okhla Phase 2 255, Punjabi Bagh 293 and Patparganj 256 - all categorised as 'poor'.

Some stations also recorded 'moderate' air quality, as the AQI reported at CRRI Mathura Road was 198, Chandani Chowk 194 and Lodhi Road 199, as of 8 am.

However, several areas of the city still recorded 'very poor' air quality. According to the CPCB, the AQI at Alipur was 303, Ashok Vihar 328, Bawana 349, Jahangirpuri 312, Mundka 317, Narela 316, Najafgarh 310, RK Puram 305, Rohini 323, Sirifort 318 and Wazirpur 355.

