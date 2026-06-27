Delhi: Three killed in septic tank cleaning incident, factory owner arrested

Three workers died in a factory in the outskirts of Delhi on Friday after allegedly inhaling poisonous gas while they were cleaning a septic tank. The incident occurred in the Mundka area.

As per officials, a call was received by the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) on Friday at around noon that some people were trapped inside a septic tank in a factory in Mundka Industrial Area.

The caller had told the police, "three men cleaning the tank had fallen inside", as per a report by PTI.

One a team of police personnel reached the spot, they found out that a contractor, Neeraj, was hired by Marwah Printers to clean a septic tank inside the factory premises. Neeraj, along with three other workers, were carrying out the cleaning when the incident occurred.

The deceased were identified as Arun (25), Sandeep (32) and Chand (42), all residents of Sultanpuri. Police said the three allegedly fell unconscious after inhaling toxic fumes inside the tank.

Traffic en route proved to be a bane for three fire tenders which were dispatched to the area. They managed to reach the site at around 12:23 pm.

Two fire tenders were initially rushed to the spot. However, due to heavy congestion en route, the rescue team reported a traffic jam at 12.23 pm. Another vehicle was then dispatched from the opposite direction via Tikri to expedite the rescue operation.

After arriving at the scene, fire personnel pulled out the three men from the tank, but they were found dead. The bodies were shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri for postmortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Police said a case has been registered under sections 106 (death by negligence) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 9 of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, and Section 3(1)(j) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Three arrested; families mourn the dead Three people have been arrested in connection with the case. Suaj Marwah, the 50-eyar-old owner of the factory, Jayant, a resident of Baprola Vihar, as the contractor and owner of the vehicle which was used to transport the deceased workers to the site.

"My children have been asking me since morning where their father has gone. They were told that he met with an accident, and they have been inconsolable ever since," Chand's wife said, breaking down.

"I don't know what to do now or how we will survive. He hardly went to work, but today he said he needed some money to repay a few loans, so he decided to go," she said.

Sandeep's mother said the family was on its way to Bhiwani for her eye treatment when they received the news.

"He was the only one looking after his two daughters, his ailing father, and me after his wife died. I don't know how we will survive now," she said.

Arun's brother Narendra accused the factory management for sending the workers into the tank.

"He needed the money, so he agreed. He was only 25 years old, and now he has died in that tank. I don't know who will take responsibility for this," he said.