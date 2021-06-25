Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has decided to keep three stations along its Yellow Line route closed in view of security reasons. On advice of Delhi Police, Vishwavidyalaya, Civil Lines and Vidhan Sabha metro stations will be closed on Saturday for four hours.

"As advised by Delhi Police, in view of security reasons, three Metro stations of Yellow Line namely, Vishwavidyalaya, Civil Lines and Vidhan Sabha will remain closed for public from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm tomorrow i.e, 26.06.2021 (Saturday)," DMRC annoucned on Friday.

As advised by Delhi Police, in view of security reasons, three Metro stations of Yellow Line namely, Vishwavidyalaya, Civil Lines and Vidhan Sabha will remain closed for public from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm tomorrow i.e, 26.06.2021 (Saturday). — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) June 25, 2021

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics