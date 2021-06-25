Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi: Three Metro stations to remain shut for public for security reasons. Check timings and other details

Delhi: Three Metro stations to remain shut for public for security reasons. Check timings and other details

A Delhi Metro train running on the Yellow Line spotted near Qutub Minar. (File photo)
1 min read . 09:41 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Vivek Punj

These three metro stations will be closed from 10 AM to 2 PM on Saturday

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has decided to keep three stations along its Yellow Line route closed in view of security reasons. On advice of Delhi Police, Vishwavidyalaya, Civil Lines and Vidhan Sabha metro stations will be closed on Saturday for four hours.

"As advised by Delhi Police, in view of security reasons, three Metro stations of Yellow Line namely, Vishwavidyalaya, Civil Lines and Vidhan Sabha will remain closed for public from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm tomorrow i.e, 26.06.2021 (Saturday)," DMRC annoucned on Friday.

