Delhi: Three Metro stations to remain shut for public for security reasons. Check timings and other details1 min read . 09:41 PM IST
These three metro stations will be closed from 10 AM to 2 PM on Saturday
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has decided to keep three stations along its Yellow Line route closed in view of security reasons. On advice of Delhi Police, Vishwavidyalaya, Civil Lines and Vidhan Sabha metro stations will be closed on Saturday for four hours.
"As advised by Delhi Police, in view of security reasons, three Metro stations of Yellow Line namely, Vishwavidyalaya, Civil Lines and Vidhan Sabha will remain closed for public from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm tomorrow i.e, 26.06.2021 (Saturday)," DMRC annoucned on Friday.
