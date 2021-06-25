These three metro stations will be closed from 10 AM to 2 PM on Saturday

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has decided to keep three stations along its Yellow Line route closed in view of security reasons. On advice of Delhi Police, Vishwavidyalaya, Civil Lines and Vidhan Sabha metro stations will be closed on Saturday for four hours.

