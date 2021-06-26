The Delhi Metro will keep shut three stations on its Yellow Line for four hours on Saturday in view of the farmers' protest march, the DMRC has said.

"As advised by Delhi Police, in view of security reasons, three Metro stations of Yellow Line namely, Vishwavidyalaya, Civil Lines and Vidhan Sabha will remain closed for public from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm tomorrow i.e, 26.06.2021 (Saturday)," the metro authority tweeted on Friday.

Protests outside Raj Bhawans

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 40 farmers' unions, has decided to stage demonstrations outside Raj Bhawans across the country on 26 June to mark seven months since they started protesting against the Centre's three farm laws on the Delhi borders.

The farmers said they will observe the day as "Kheti Bachao, Loktantra Bachao Diwas".

"26 June 1975, was a black day in India's history as on this day the government had announced the Emergency. The present situation is not far from that. It is like an undeclared emergency," Inderjit Singh, vice president of All India Kisan Sabha in Haryana, had earlier said.

"Our agitation against the Centre's three farm laws completes seven months on 26 June. We will observe the day as Kheti Bachao, Loktantra Bachao Diwas. We will protest outside Raj Bhawans across the country," he added.

SKM said that memorandums addressed to the President of India will be handed over to state governors on the day.

Further, the SKM on Friday submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind urging him to direct the Centre to immediately repeal the three "anti-farmer laws".

Through its memorandum, the SKM said, it conveyed the "anguish and deep anger" of crores of farming families of the country to the president.

"... through this memorandum being submitted to you, we bring to you the anguish and deep anger of crores of farming families of the country. We hope that you will direct the Union government to immediately accept the legitimate demands of the farmers' movement -- repeal the three anti-farmer laws and enact a law that will guarantee remunerative MSP at C2 50 per cent for all farmers," wrote the SKM.

"The historical farmers' movement being led by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha is not only a movement to save farming and farmers of the country but also the democracy of our country."

Protests on Delhi borders

A large number of farmers had reached Delhi’s borders on 26 November last year after facing water cannons and police barriers as part of their "Delhi Chalo" march against the Centre’s farm laws.

In the following months, farmers in large numbers from across the country joined the protest at Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders around the national capital.

The farmers are demanding that the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 be rolled back and a new law made to guarantee minimum support price for crops.

However, the government has maintained the three agricultural laws are pro-farmer and will usher in new technology in farming.

Several rounds of talks between the farmers and the government have failed to break the deadlock over these contentious laws.

