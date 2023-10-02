Delhi: Three suspected ISIS terrorists sent to 7-day police custody
Three suspected ISIS terrorists wanted by the NIA have been sent to police remand for seven days. They were planning terror incidents in North India with instructions from foreign-based handlers.
All three suspected ISIS terrorists wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have been sent to seven days of police remand, said the Delhi Police Special Cell. The module was planning to carry out terror incidents in North India, taking instructions from foreign-based handlers.