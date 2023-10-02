Delhi: Three suspected ISIS terrorists sent to 7-day police custody

Three suspected ISIS terrorists wanted by the NIA have been sent to police remand for seven days. They were planning terror incidents in North India with instructions from foreign-based handlers.

All three suspected ISIS terrorists wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have been sent to seven days of police remand, said the Delhi Police Special Cell. The module was planning to carry out terror incidents in North India, taking instructions from foreign-based handlers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One of the suspected terrorists has been identified as Shahnawaz and has been arrested by Delhi Police’s Special Cell, just days after NIA announced a reward of ₹3 lakh on him.

After a massive search operation, the cops arrested three suspected Islamic State (IS) terrorists who were wanted by the NIA. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Last month, the NIA released pictures of four terror suspects, including that of Shahnawaz, wanted in the Pune ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) module case and declared a reward money of ₹3 lakh each for credible information on them leading to their arrest. The agency has said that the identity of the informant will be kept confidential.

An engineer by profession, Shahnawaz had escaped from Pune police custody and was living in Delhi, police said. Delhi Police Special Cell has also detained some other people.

Shahnawaz was briefly caught by Pune Police on the intervening night of July 17-18 when he was trying to steal a motorcycle in the Kothrud area of Pune. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further investigations will be conducted to gather additional information regarding Shahnawaz's involvement and potential connections to terrorist activities.

The individual in question, a 32-year-old engineer residing in Delhi, had managed to escape from police custody in Pune, triggering an extensive manhunt spanning across multiple states.

Shahnawaz, along with two accomplices named Mohammad Imran Mohammad Yunus Khan and Mohammad Yunus Mohammad Yakub Saki, faced arrest by the Kothrud police in Pune on July 18 after attempting to steal a two-wheeler. While the police were en route to their residence in Kondhwa, Pune, for a search, Shahnawaz made a daring escape by leaping out of the police vehicle. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Police uncovered that Khan and Saki, who originally hailed from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh, were purportedly implicated in a distinct terrorism case registered in Rajasthan. In this case, explosives were found inside a car back in March 2022. Both Khan and Saki had a reward of ₹5 lakh each offered for information leading to their capture.

(With ANI inputs) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!