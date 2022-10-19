Delhi to achieve target of 25% EV fleet by 2024 despite Covid impact

Delhi to achieve target of 25% EV fleet by 2024 despite Covid impact2 min read . 10:26 PM IST
- The Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi informed that despite the impact of Covid-19, Delhi will achieve target of 25% EV fleet by 2024
Delhi is on course to achieve the ambitious target of 25% share of electric vehicles among its new vehicles registrations by 2024, said a report by the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDCD).
The progress report of the commission was released on Wednesday by the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
The Delhi EV Policy released in 2019 set a target of accelerated EV penetration across all vehicle segments so that 25% of all new vehicle registrations are EVs by 2024. The policy also aims to take the share of electric buses in the public transport bus fleet to 70% by 2025.
“Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi government is on track to achieve the ambitious target of 25% share of EVs in new vehicles by 2024.
From a baseline of 1.2% in 2019-20, the share of EVs in Delhi has risen sharply to 12.5% in March 2022 as against the all-India average of 4%, making Delhi the leading state in India in EV penetration,“ the report said.
It also said that in the first two years of its implementation, Delhi EV Policy has also led to the installation of over 2500 EV charging points in the capital.
Releasing the report titled ‘7 Years of DDC — 70 Innovations Redefining Governance’, Kejriwal said that DDC has taken up over 70 projects in the last 7 years like EV Policy, doorstep delivery, installation of CCTVs, streetlights, Health Information Management System, Rozgaar Bazaar, E-Coupon for Ration & COVID Ambulance Management.
“In the last 7 years, DDCD has put in unprecedented hard-work to come up with brilliant projects for the development of Delhi. DDC deserves a lot of credit for the success of Delhi government’s schemes; DDC’s experts work on the ground to make the common man’s life easier,“ the chief minister said.
The report comes days after Delhi L-G V.K. Saxena on Monday issued a show-cause notice to Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi vice-chairperson Jasmine Shah for allegedly using his public office for political activities, which amounted to “misuse of public resources", as per an official order by the Planning Department.
On the allegations on Shah, Kejriwal told reporters: “I think it’s wrong because LG has no jurisdiction as he (Shah) was appointed by the Delhi Cabinet that alone has the power to ask him such questions."
DDC Vice Chairperson Jasmine Shah tweeted: “The last 7 years have witnessed the emergence of DDC as an institution that can find solutions to most complex policy challenges of Delhi and translate them to reality. DDC’s Report provides an unprecedented window into how DDC has brought about 70 governance innovations to solve critical policy problems facing Delhi over the last 7 years."
