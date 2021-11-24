OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Delhi to allow entry of only CNG, electric vehicles from 27 Nov. Details here
Listen to this article

In its effort to control the toxic levels of air pollution, the Delhi government on Wednesday said that only CNG and electric vehicles will be allowed entry into the city from 27 November. 

Entry of the rest of the vehicles will remain banned till 3 December, said state environment minister Gopal Rai. 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout