Delhi to allow entry of only CNG, electric vehicles from 27 Nov. Details here1 min read . Updated: 24 Nov 2021, 02:19 PM IST
Entry of the rest of the vehicles will remain banned till 3 December
In its effort to control the toxic levels of air pollution, the Delhi government on Wednesday said that only CNG and electric vehicles will be allowed entry into the city from 27 November.
Entry of the rest of the vehicles will remain banned till 3 December, said state environment minister Gopal Rai.
