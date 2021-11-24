Delhi to allow entry of only CNG, electric vehicles from 27 Nov. Details here

Delhi to allow entry of only CNG, electric vehicles from 27 Nov. Details here1 min read . 02:19 PM IST
Entry of the rest of the vehicles will remain banned till 3 December
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Entry of the rest of the vehicles will remain banned till 3 December
In its effort to control the toxic levels of air pollution, the Delhi government on Wednesday said that only CNG and electric vehicles will be allowed entry into the city from 27 November.
In its effort to control the toxic levels of air pollution, the Delhi government on Wednesday said that only CNG and electric vehicles will be allowed entry into the city from 27 November.
Entry of the rest of the vehicles will remain banned till 3 December, said state environment minister Gopal Rai.
Entry of the rest of the vehicles will remain banned till 3 December, said state environment minister Gopal Rai.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!