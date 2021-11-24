Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi to allow entry of only CNG, electric vehicles from 27 Nov. Details here

Delhi to allow entry of only CNG, electric vehicles from 27 Nov. Details here

An anti-smog gun sprays water droplets to curb air pollution at Delhi- Gurugram Expressway 
1 min read . 02:19 PM IST Edited By Sneha

Entry of the rest of the vehicles will remain banned till 3 December

Listen to this article


In its effort to control the toxic levels of air pollution, the Delhi government on Wednesday said that only CNG and electric vehicles will be allowed entry into the city from 27 November. 

Entry of the rest of the vehicles will remain banned till 3 December, said state environment minister Gopal Rai. 

