Delhi to allow entry of only CNG, electric vehicles from 27 Nov. Details here

Entry of the rest of the vehicles will remain banned till 3 December

In its effort to control the toxic levels of air pollution, the Delhi government on Wednesday said that only CNG and electric vehicles will be allowed entry into the city from 27 November.

