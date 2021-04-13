Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha today said south, north, central, and west Delhi are going to be hit by water scarcity as neighbouring state Haryana is not supplying sufficient water to the national capital.

"The water supply in south, north, central, and west Delhi is going to be affected as Haryana is recklessly turning a blind eye to the people of Delhi. They are not honouring even their legal commitments as the Supreme Court has already fixed the quality and quantity of water that Haryana is obliged to supply to Delhi," Chadha said in a press meet.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader also alleged that Haryana is wilfully brushing aside its responsibilities and violating the rights of 22 million citizens of Delhi.

"I am saying this with responsibility that this is criminal negligence on part of Haryana government and they are, to some extent, willfully violating the right to life of 22 million citizens of Delhi," he further said.

Earlier Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha said a "meticulous" plan is in the works to ensure nobody faces any water shortages in the upcoming summer season.

It is a well-thought out action plan that allows the DJB to optimise available resources, inform and educate consumers and rationalise water supply, he said.

"All endeavours to quench the thirst of Delhi in summer 2021," Chadha posted on twitter.

"Identifying vulnerable areas in Delhi, catering to dry areas, water supply augmentation strategy, reducing unaccounted water consumption, augmentation of piped water network, ensuring nobody faces any water shortages in the upcoming summer -- a meticulous plan is underway," he said in another tweet.

