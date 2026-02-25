Delhi to be named Indraprastha? BJP MP writes to Amit Shah after Centre approves Kerala renaming — details here

Following the Modi government's recent approval to rename Kerala as ‘Keralam’, a BJP MP has now called for renaming the national capital from Delhi to Indraprastha.

According to news agency ANI, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday requesting that the national capital be renamed Indraprastha.

The BJP MP argued that while Delhi reflects only a particular phase in the city's history, Indraprastha connects it to its ancient civilizational roots.

Advertisement

The case for renaming Delhi to Indraprastha Khandelwal, in his letter to Shah, argued that “Indraprastha” represented the true ancient identity of the capital, dating back to the Mahabharata era as the capital of the Pandavas.

He argued that “Delhi” was a name from a much later medieval period and, as such, does not reflect the city's deepest roots.

To support his argument, Khandelwal cited excavations by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) at Purana Qila, which revealed ancient settlement layers dating back to around 1000 BCE, backing the claim that Indraprastha flourished where Delhi stands today.

Also Read | Kerala is now Keralam, but Shashi Tharoor has a question

“Historical literature, archaeological findings, and long-standing civilizational traditions establish that the present-day Delhi corresponds to the ancient city of Indraprastha, the grand capital established by the Pandavas as described in the epic Mahabharata. The epic describes Indraprastha as a magnificent city built on the banks of the Yamuna River, precisely matching the geographical setting of modern Delhi,” wrote the BJP MP in his letter to the Union Home Minister.

Advertisement

“In contrast, the name Delhi emerged during a much later historical phase. Scholars believe the name evolved from medieval references such as Dhillika or Dehli, associated with ruling dynasties of the early medieval period. While these phases are part of the city’s history, they do not represent its earliest identity or civilizational origin. As such, the name 'Delhi' reflects a limited historical period rather than the deeper and more enduring legacy of the city,” Khandelwal's letter reads.

Khandelwal also pointed out that India has already renamed cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and Lucknow to reclaim indigenous identities, and suggested that Delhi should follow suit.

Also Read | BJP leader Jaunapuria sparks row after ‘refusing’ blankets to Muslim woman

“India has already taken several steps to restore historically authentic names of cities in order to reclaim their indigenous identity. The renaming of Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and Prayagraj are examples where historical and cultural heritage was rightfully restored,” the BJP MP said.

Advertisement

Khandelwal also asserted that the name Indraprastha is “already deeply embedded in the civic life of the capital through various institutions already working in Delhi”, which he argued reflected “public familiarity and acceptance of the historic name.”

Asserting that renaming Delhi would be a step toward “restoring the civilizational identity” of India's capital and correcting a “historical disconnect", Khandelwal said, “I respectfully urge the Ministry of Home Affairs to initiate a formal process to examine and implement the renaming of Delhi as Indraprastha, after consultation with historians, archaeologists, and other relevant stakeholders.”

“I am confident that under your visionary leadership, such a step would become a landmark initiative,” he concluded.

Khandelwal's letter comes a day after the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the proposal to rename Kerala as ‘Keralam’, as per a unanimous resolution passed by the Kerala Assembly on 24 June 2024.