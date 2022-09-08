‘Delhi to become city of lakes’: CM Kejriwal shares plan to enhance tourism

‘Delhi to become city of lakes’: CM Kejriwal shares plan to enhance tourism2 min read . 03:41 PM IST
- Deputy Chief Minsiter Manish Sisodia said that the government was undertaking rejuvenation and beautification of 50 lakes in the city
National capital Delhi will soon undergo rejuvenation wherein 50 lakes of the city will be beautified. This will make Delhi the ‘city of lakes’ in turn boosting tourism in the city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed on Thursday.
National capital Delhi will soon undergo rejuvenation wherein 50 lakes of the city will be beautified. This will make Delhi the ‘city of lakes’ in turn boosting tourism in the city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed on Thursday.
Kejriwal's claim was seconded by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who said that said the government was undertaking rejuvenation and beautification of 50 lakes in the city. Sisodia also took stock of the work at Sannoth Lake in Bawana in northwest Delhi.
Kejriwal's claim was seconded by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who said that said the government was undertaking rejuvenation and beautification of 50 lakes in the city. Sisodia also took stock of the work at Sannoth Lake in Bawana in northwest Delhi.
"In order to make Arvind Kejriwal’s Delhi a city of lakes, I took stock of the work being done to restore and beautify Sannoth Lake. With lakhs of litres of treated water daily, the dried up Sannoth Lake is being transformed into one of the most beautiful picnic spots of Delhi," Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.
"In order to make Arvind Kejriwal’s Delhi a city of lakes, I took stock of the work being done to restore and beautify Sannoth Lake. With lakhs of litres of treated water daily, the dried up Sannoth Lake is being transformed into one of the most beautiful picnic spots of Delhi," Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.
He added that this project would also address Delhi’s water shortage issue.
He added that this project would also address Delhi’s water shortage issue.
"Fifty such lakes that have lost their identity are being restored and this will enable recharge of groundwater and also address the problem of water shortage. Once this project is completed, Delhiites will be able to come here with their families and marvel at the beauty," Sisodia tweeted.
"Fifty such lakes that have lost their identity are being restored and this will enable recharge of groundwater and also address the problem of water shortage. Once this project is completed, Delhiites will be able to come here with their families and marvel at the beauty," Sisodia tweeted.
Quote-tweeting Sisodia's tweet, Kejriwal said, “After becoming ‘city of tirangas’, Delhi is set to become ‘city of lakes’. Soon, we will have so many beautiful lakes across Delhi. They will act as refreshing spots for local people and tourist spot for outsiders."
Quote-tweeting Sisodia's tweet, Kejriwal said, “After becoming ‘city of tirangas’, Delhi is set to become ‘city of lakes’. Soon, we will have so many beautiful lakes across Delhi. They will act as refreshing spots for local people and tourist spot for outsiders."
Meanwhile, the AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal is set to lead a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Haryana's Adampur on Thursday and address a rally.
Meanwhile, the AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal is set to lead a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Haryana's Adampur on Thursday and address a rally.
Kejriwal arrived in Haryana on Wednesday for a two-day visit. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is accompanying him.
Kejriwal arrived in Haryana on Wednesday for a two-day visit. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is accompanying him.
The 'Tiranga Yatra' will start from Kranti Chowk in Adampur, Hisar, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said.
The 'Tiranga Yatra' will start from Kranti Chowk in Adampur, Hisar, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said.