Delhi to build 27km road to clean Najafgarh drain. Details here

Two silt humps that have developed at two places in the Najafgarh drain will be cleaned to improve the flow of water as well as provide relief from vector-borne diseases. "The accumulation of silt in the Najafgarh drain is due to untreated sewage, contaminated water from industries, animal dung from dairy colonies, and solid waste," an official from the department of irrigation and flood control said.

