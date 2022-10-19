Delhi to Chandigarh in 3 hours! Travel in 4th Vande Bharat Express from today

Delhi to Chandigarh in just three hours! The travel time between Chandigarh and the national capital has come down to only three hours from today, October 19 with the launch of the fourth Vande Bharat Express. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated this new train on October 13, 2022.
The fourth Vande Bharat train is an advanced version compared to the earlier ones, being much lighter and capable of reaching higher speeds in a shorter duration.
The train will chug from Delhi to Amb Andaura Railway station in Una. The latest Vande Bharat Express train will run six days a week except on Wednesdays, with stops at Ambala, Chandigarh, Anandpur Sahib, and Una. And, the train will accelerate to 100 km per hour in just 52 seconds.
Interested people can book their Delhi to Chandigarh journey or vice versa in Vande Bharat Express by visiting the official website of IRCTC---irctc.co.in.
According to Railways, the new Vande Bharat trains have improved features including reclining seats, automatic fire sensors, CCTV cameras, on-demand content with wifi Facility, three-hour battery backup and GPS systems to make travelling safer and more comfortable.
It also has a photocatalytic ultraviolet air purification system in the roof-mounted package unit (RMPU) for air purification.
The Integral Coach Factory has set a target of manufacturing 75 Vande Bharat trains by August 2023. Vande Bharat Express is a new-age train redefining passenger travelling in India.
The inauguration of the train comes close on the heels of the announcement of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative election this year.
Last month, PM Modi flagged off the third Vande Bharat Express in another poll-bound state Gujarat. This train runs from Gandhinagar to Mumbai. The other two Vande Bharat trains are being run between New Delhi - Varanasi and New Delhi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra.
(With inputs from agencies)
