Separately, PM Narendra Modi will also lay the foundation stones of two hydropower projects in Himachal's Chamba district and Bulk Drug Park. The Bulk Drug Park will be built at a cost of over ₹1900 crore. The park will help reduce dependence on API imports. It is expected to attract investment of around Rs. 10,000 crore and employ more than 20,000 people, according to a statement from the prime minister's office (PMO).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}