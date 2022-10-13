In just about 3 hours, one will be able to travel from Delhi to Chandigarh as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating a new train on Thursday (13 October).
PM Narendra Modi will be launching the Vande Bharat Express train from Himachal Pradesh's Una today. It will be the fourth Vande Bharat train to be introduced in the country and is an advanced version compared to the earlier ones, being much lighter and capable of reaching higher speeds in a shorter duration.
The train will chug from Delhi to Amb Andaura Railway station in Una. The latest Vande Bharat Express train will run six days a week except on Wednesdays, with stops at Ambala, Chandigarh, Anandpur Sahib, and Una. And, the train will accelerate to 100 km per hour in just 52 seconds.
The inauguration of the train comes close on the heels of the announcement of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative election this year.
Last month, PM Modi flagged off the third Vande Bharat Express in another poll-bound state Gujarat. This train runs from Gandhinagar to Mumbai.
Separately, PM Narendra Modi will also lay the foundation stones of two hydropower projects in Himachal's Chamba district and Bulk Drug Park. The Bulk Drug Park will be built at a cost of over ₹1900 crore. The park will help reduce dependence on API imports. It is expected to attract investment of around Rs. 10,000 crore and employ more than 20,000 people, according to a statement from the prime minister's office (PMO).
Modi will lay the foundation stone of the 48 MW Chanju-III hydro-electric project and the 30 MW Deothal Chanju hydro-electric project which will generate over 270 million units of electricity annually. Himachal Pradesh is expected to get annual revenue of around ₹110 crore from these projects.
PM Modi will also launch the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-III in Himachal Pradesh. He will also address two public meetings in Una and Chamba. More than ₹420 crore has been sanctioned by the Centre under this phase for the upgrade of 440 km of roads in 15 border and far-flung blocks of the state.
In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Modi said, "I will be among the people of Himachal Pradesh tomorrow, 13th October. Looking forward to the programmes in Una and Chamba where many development works will be inaugurated which are aimed at further increasing the pace of progress in the state."
"You would be glad to know that the Vande Bharat Express would be flagged off. IIIT, Una will also be dedicated to the nation. The foundation stone of a Bulk Drug Park will be laid. These works will give wings to people's aspirations."
"In Chamba, the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-III in Himachal Pradesh would be launched. This will augment the road network across the state. Tourism and economic activities will also pick up due to this. The foundation stone for two hydropower projects will also be laid," he said.
