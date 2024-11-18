‘Extremely unfavourable’: Delhi to choke on ’severe’ to ’severe plus’; check predictions for next six days

Delhi's air quality remains in the 'severe' category with an AQI of 484. The Commission for Air Quality Management has implemented GRAP Stage IV measures, including a ban on truck entry, to combat pollution as visibility falls to 150 meters due to dense smog.

Livemint
Published18 Nov 2024, 11:16 AM IST
New Delhi: Labourers walk along the Kartavya Path amid low visibility due to smog as air quality remains in 'severe' category, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) (PTI11_18_2024_000024B)
New Delhi: Labourers walk along the Kartavya Path amid low visibility due to smog as air quality remains in ’severe’ category, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) (PTI11_18_2024_000024B)(PTI)

The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, in its daily bulletin, has predicted that air quality will remain in the 'severe' or 'severe+' category for the next six days due to extremely unfavorable meteorological conditions that hinder the dispersal of pollutants.

Also Read: Delhi AQI LIVE updates: NCR AQI breaches 450 mark to tumble in to ‘severe plus ’ category; GRAP - IV in effect

Earlier on Sunday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) imposed GRAP Stage IV after the average Air Quality Index (AQI) hit 441 (classified as 'severe') at 4 pm and worsened to 457 by 7 pm. By 10 pm, all air quality monitoring stations in the capital, except for a few where data was unavailable, reported severe pollution levels, with AQI readings above 400.

Tighter pollution control measures, including a ban on truck entry and the suspension of construction at public projects, were enforced in Delhi on Monday morning as part of efforts to combat the worsening air quality. Dense, toxic smog significantly reduced visibility, with officials reporting just 150 meters of visibility at Safdarjung airport, PTI reported.

At 8 am, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 484, the worst recorded this season, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The AQI had already been high on Sunday, reaching 441 at 4 pm, and worsening further to 457 by 7 pm due to unfavorable weather conditions. As the AQI crossed 450, the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas implemented Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage-IV restrictions in Delhi-NCR.

An AQI of 400 or higher is deemed 'severe' and it can have an adverse effect on both healthy individuals and people who already have medical conditions.

First implemented in 2017, the GRAP is a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the capital and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation.

It classifies the air quality in the Delhi-NCR under four different stages: Stage 1 - 'poor' (AQI 201-300), Stage 2 - 'very poor' (AQI 301-400), Stage 3 - 'severe' (AQI 401-450) and Stage 4 - 'severe plus' (AQI above 450).

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 16.2 degrees Celsius, 3.9 degrees above normal. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 27 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department has predicted very dense fog during the day.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published:18 Nov 2024, 11:16 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndia‘Extremely unfavourable’: Delhi to choke on ’severe’ to ’severe plus’; check predictions for next six days

