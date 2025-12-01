Delhi to Dehradun in 2.5 hours: DSD expressway opens for trial run – Check key highlights

The Delhi-Saharanpur-Dehradun (DSD) Expressway opened for a trial run on Monday. This project is expected to reduce the travel time between Delhi and Dehradun by more than half, cutting it from 6-6.5 to 2.5 hours. The official inauguration date has not been announced yet.
During the Silver Jubilee Celebrations of Uttarakhand's formation last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development projects totalling over ₹8,140 crores in Dehradun.
Acknowledging that improved connectivity is essential for the state's progress, the Prime Minister highlighted that projects worth over ₹2 lakh crore are currently underway in Uttarakhand.
Key infrastructure projects PM Modi mentioned include:
PM Modi articulated a grand vision for Uttarakhand, stating that it has the potential to emerge as the “Spiritual Capital of the world”. This will be achieved by leveraging its ancient heritage, temples, and wellness traditions, and connecting them with global networks of yoga, meditation, and spirituality. He emphasised that the state's deep spiritual strength and rich legacy are defining factors in shaping India's global identity.
“The true identity of Uttarakhand lies in its spiritual strength. If Uttarakhand makes up its mind, it can establish itself as the Spiritual Capital of the world in just a few years. The temples, ashrams, and meditation and yoga centres here can be connected to a global network. People from across India and abroad already come here for wellness,” PM Modi had said.
