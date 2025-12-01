Delhi to Dehradun in 2.5 hours: DSD expressway opens for trial run – Check key highlights

The Delhi-Saharanpur-Dehradun (DSD) Expressway opened for a trial run on Monday. This project is expected to reduce the travel time between Delhi and Dehradun by more than half, cutting it from 6-6.5 to 2.5 hours. The official inauguration date has not been announced yet.

Delhi-Saharanpur-Dehradun Expressway: Key Highlights DSD Expressway Route : The expressway begins near Delhi’s Akshardham Metro Station, passes through Geeta Colony, Shastri Park and Mandola Vihar, connects to the Delhi–Meerut Expressway, and then runs through key UP cities such as Baghpat, Shamli and Saharanpur before ending in Dehradun.



Massive Time Reduction : Once fully operational, the travel time between Delhi and Dehradun is expected to drop drastically from 6-6.5 hours to just 2-2.5 hours.

Total Length : The expressway spans 210 kilometres.

Connectivity : It connects three key states: Uttarakhand, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

Structure : It is currently being developed as a six-lane motorway, with provisions for expansion to eight lanes based on traffic growth.

Section Opening Soon : A 32-kilometre section is tentatively scheduled for inauguration in the last week of December or the first week of January.

Estimated Cost : The project is estimated to cost between ₹ 11,868.6 crore and ₹ 13,000 crore.

Overall Benefits: The expressway is expected to significantly reduce fuel consumption and traveller fatigue while providing a smoother and more picturesque highway experience.

Uttarakhand: Development, Connectivity, and Spiritual Vision During the Silver Jubilee Celebrations of Uttarakhand's formation last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development projects totalling over ₹8,140 crores in Dehradun.

Acknowledging that improved connectivity is essential for the state's progress, the Prime Minister highlighted that projects worth over ₹2 lakh crore are currently underway in Uttarakhand.

Key infrastructure projects PM Modi mentioned include:

The ongoing Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail project.

The near-completion of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway.

The foundation stones have been laid for two significant ropeway projects: Gaurikund-Kedarnath and Govindghat-Hemkund Sahib. ‘Spiritual Capital of the World’ PM Modi articulated a grand vision for Uttarakhand, stating that it has the potential to emerge as the “Spiritual Capital of the world”. This will be achieved by leveraging its ancient heritage, temples, and wellness traditions, and connecting them with global networks of yoga, meditation, and spirituality. He emphasised that the state's deep spiritual strength and rich legacy are defining factors in shaping India's global identity.

