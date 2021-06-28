Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi to Dehradun road trip to get costlier soon. Here's why

Delhi to Dehradun road trip to get costlier soon. Here's why

Tax collection will be started from July 1 with increased tax rates
1 min read . 10:38 AM IST Livemint

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has approved an increased toll tax for people using the route.

Commuters will have to shell out a bit more for their next journey to Dehradun from Delhi via Meerut from July 1. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has approved an increased toll tax for people using the route.

The NHAI has hiked the toll tax by 40 at the Siwaya toll plaza which is located on NH-58 in Meerut between Delhi and Dehradun, according to Live Hindustan.

According to the publication, the toll management team has already started preparing for tax collection at an increased rate.

The new toll rates from 1 July

Photo: Auto.hindustantimes
Though the government increases the toll tax rates every year in July, it had not increased rates at Sivaya toll last year in the light of coronavirus pandemic. However, this year, prices have been increased.

"The rates of tax hike have been approved by NHAI. Tax collection will be started from July 1 with increased tax rates," toll plaza manager Pradeep Chaudhary told the publication.

