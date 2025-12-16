Delhi to deny fuel to vehicles without PUCC from Dec 18 amid pollution spike, says minister Sirsa

As pollution levels continue to remain high in the Delhi-NCR areas, the state Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has announced that the vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) will be denied fuel at petrol pumps in the national capital. The rule, however, comes into affect from Thursday, December 18.

“To control vehicular tail pipe emissions, all the dealers of the petrol, diesel and CNG pumps are directed to refuel only those motor vehicles whose owners produce valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC),” he added.

The Delhi minister also announced on Tuesday, December 16, that all vehicles below BS-VI category and registered outside Delhi will not be allowed to enter the city when GRAP 3 and 4 are in place. Addressing a press conference, Sirsa said the Delhi government will not allow any polluting vehicle to enter the city.

Any vehicles carrying construction materials will not be allowed to enter Delhi when GRAP 4 is in place, he said.

To verify PUCC status of the vehicles refueling at the petrol pumps in Delhi and emission category of vehicles, automatic number plate recognition and on-ground checks will be conducted. The minister also directed citizens not to argue with enforcement officials at fuel stations and borders when found non-compliant.

Taking a barb at the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, Manjinder Sirsa said under the current regime of 11 months, Delhi has seen eight months of good air quality as compared to the same months last year. Even in November, when Delhi usually faces severe AQI, the average AQI was about 20 points lower than last year, he said.

“This is the impact of targeted, daily enforcement and long-term structural reforms,” he said.

The minister said the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and district teams are running an extensive survey of industrial units, including redevelopment and non-conforming areas that have already been surveyed, and that 824 such units are facing action.

Over 2,000 notices have been slapped and around ₹9.21 crore worth of penalties imposed on violators for flouting pollution norms, in addition to action by other departments.

An extensive crackdown is also underway on diesel generator sets and polluting commercial establishments. Approximately 3,200 diesel generators have been verified for compliance with Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) norms, with non-compliant sets facing closure and penalties. Around 318 banquet halls in Delhi have been instructed to ensure that their diesel generator sets meet prescribed standards, failing which they will be sealed.