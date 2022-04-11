In a bid to fight pollution in the national capital, the Delhi government will develop four world-class city forests under the summer action plan, said environment minister Gopal Rai. The government has decided to take several measures to create a healthier environment in Delhi.

Elaborating on the same, minister Rai pointed out, a special drive will be conducted from April 20 to monitor if industries in Delhi are using cleaner fuels

Also PWD will set up a special taskforce to develop green belt on roadsides in Delhi and a month-long anti-open burning campaign will be launched from Tuesday

Last week, Rai wrote to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav urging him to immediately call a meeting of the environment ministers of NCR states and experts to form a joint plan to fight air pollution.

Rai pointed out that the number of good and moderate air quality days in the city has increased and poor air quality days reduced in the last four years on account of the anti-air pollution steps taken by the Arvind Kejriwal government.

Citing a report by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), he said 31 per cent of the air pollution in Delhi comes from local sources and the rest is from outside.

"It is clear that all NCR states will have to work together to reduce air pollution in Delhi," Rai said.

"I had on November 7, November 11 and December 3 urged you to call a meeting of NCR states. Once again, I request you to immediately convene a meeting of environment ministers of NCR states and experts to form a joint plan to reduce air pollution," he said.

